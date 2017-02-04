Sports Listen

Supreme Court to hear transgender Va. teen’s case March 28

By master February 4, 2017 1:24 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has set a date to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at his high school.

The justices agreed in October to hear the case. On Friday, the court released its calendar for March, which has the case being argued on March 28.

The case involves 17-year-old Gavin Grimm who was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom.

A lower court had ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm. That order is on hold.

