Suspect dead, 2 Florida officers wounded in shootout

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A suspect died and two police officers suffered minor wounds during a shootout at a central Florida home.

Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters the two officers responded early Saturday to a reported disturbance at a home in the Orlando suburb. When they arrived, the suspect came outside with a shotgun and fired. The officers returned fire.

Krantz said the suspect went back inside his house, where he was later found dead. He said it is unclear if the officers shot the man or if he killed himself. His name has not been released.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The two officers were treated at a hospital for pellet wounds and released.

Neighbor Billy Raye Carson Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel that the gunman is an older man who didn’t cause problems.

