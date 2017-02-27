Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Telecom giant MTN lists…

Telecom giant MTN lists 2016 losses from Nigeria fine, forex

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — African telecommunications giant MTN is warning shareholders to expect big losses due to a $1 billion regulatory fine in Nigeria, damaging foreign exchange rates and a black economic empowerment share offering in South Africa.

A statement Monday from the South Africa-based company says it will announce full-year losses for 2016 on Thursday.

MTN says it expects to post a basic headline loss per share of 74 to 81 South African cents and a basic loss per share of between 137 and 151 cents. That compares to 2015 headline earnings of 746 cents a share and earnings per share of 1,109 cents.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

It attributes the biggest loss of 455 cents a share to the fine in Nigeria, its biggest market. MTN Nigeria was fined for having 5.2 million active but unregistered SIM cards.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Telecom giant MTN lists…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.