Texas Republican criticizes explicit signs at women’s march

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas Republican is criticizing women who carried explicit signs at the Women’s March in Washington last month.

Rep. Mike Conaway said women were carrying signs and wearing costumes “in the foulest, nastiest, crudest, crassest manner possible, talking about female body parts.”

Conaway acknowledged some of the signs were a reaction to the October release of a recording from 2005, in which now-President Donald Trump made a series of vulgar and sexually predatory comments about women. In the tape, Trump bragged to then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush that his fame allowed him to force himself on women.

Conaway said Americans have to be a “moral, religious people.”

He made the comments Thursday at an annual government forum on the agricultural economy that turned into a political discussion about values.