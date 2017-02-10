Sports Listen

Thai court to try activist for sharing BBC story about king

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
BANGKOK (AP) — A student pro-democracy activist who shared a story about Thailand’s new king that had been posted on Facebook by the Thai-language service of the BBC has been formally indicted and will be tried on the charge of lese majeste, insulting the monarchy.

The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights legal aid group said a court in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen on Friday accepted the case of Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa, which will be the first prosecution under the lese majeste law since King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun took the throne in December, succeeding his late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Lese majeste carries a penalty of three to 15 years in prison. Jatupat has pleaded innocent to the charge and another under the Computer Crime Act.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Government News Media News
