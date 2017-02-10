Sports Listen

The Latest: Abe promotes Japan business ahead of Trump meet

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 9:13 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHEEN-zoh AH-bay) is making the case for Japanese business which he says supports some 840,000 jobs in the United States.

Abe was speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Friday ahead of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Abe said that “a whopping majority” of the Japanese cars running on American roads are manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.

Trump has criticized Toyota Motor Corp. for planning to build an assembly plant in Mexico and complained that Japanese consumers don’t buy enough U.S.-made cars.

Abe said it was an honor to be meeting Trump less than a month after his inauguration, showing the “unwavering alliance” between the two countries.

