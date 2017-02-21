The Latest: Trump denounces threats against Jewish centers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers “horrible and painful.”

Trump made the remarks after touring the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture. He said it was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms.”

Advertisement

The threats against JCCs are a “very sad reminder” of the work to be done in the country,” Trump said.

Joining him are his daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump’s pick for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

___

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The president is touring the museum’s exhibits with a group that includes Ben Carson and Carson’s wife, Candy, as well as the president’s daughter Ivanka, aide Omarosa Manigault and museum staff.

The president says of the museum: “Honestly, it’s fantastic.”

The museum includes an exhibit dedicated to Carson’s rise from poverty to prominent pediatric neurosurgeon, which the group stopped to admire and pose for photos.

Carson was one of Trump’s rivals in the GOP primary and is the president’s pick to serve as the next secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Trump’s wife Melania Trump visited the museum last week with Sara Netanyahu.

___

6:20 p.m.

A longtime CIA analyst says he resigned from the agency last week because he “cannot in good faith” serve the administration of President Donald Trump.

Edward Price writes in an opinion piece for the Washington Post published online Monday that Trump’s campaign rhetoric combined with some of his initial moves in the White House led to his decision.

Price specifically criticizes Trump’s speech in front of a memorial wall at CIA headquarters the day after taking office in which he defended the size of his inauguration crowd. He also cites Trump’s reorganization of the National Security Council last month, which has been seen as a downgrade in influence for intelligence officials.

Price worked at the CIA since 2006. He was also a staffer at the NSC from 2014 to earlier this year.

___

5:45 a.m.

The Kremlin has refrained from comment on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser, saying it will wait to see what stance Washington will take.

President Donald Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to the job Monday. McMaster replaces retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired last week after Trump determined that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his discussion with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition.

Asked about how the Kremlin views the appointment, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wouldn’t comment on what is Trump’s prerogative. He noted Tuesday that “it’s important to us how our relations will develop,” adding that “we are patiently following our American partners determining their stance.”

___

3:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has chosen as his national security adviser a soldier-scholar who fought in both Iraq wars.

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster also published an influential book that called out the U.S. government for “lies” that led to the Vietnam War.

The White House says McMaster will remain on active military duty while leading the National Security Council.

McMaster joins two retired generals — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — already in Trump’s inner circle, adding to the impression that the president prefers military men in top roles.

McMaster replaces retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired last week after Trump determined that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussion with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition.