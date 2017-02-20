Sports Listen

The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Korean’s death

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:07 am < a min read
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam (all times local):

5 p.m.:

Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is defending his country’s investigation into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in the face of criticism by Pyongyang’s ambassador.

Najib told reporters Monday that he has “absolute confidence” that police and doctors have been “very objective” in their work.

Earlier Monday, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol alleged that Malaysia’s investigation was politically motivated. Najib said Malaysia had no reason to “paint the North Koreans in a bad light” but added, “We expect them to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia.”

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport.

