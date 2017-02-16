Sports Listen

The Latest: Senate confirms Mulvaney as budget chief

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 11:10 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominations under Senate consideration (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to run the White House budget office, giving Republicans’ tea party wing a voice in Trump’s Cabinet.

Rep. Mick Mulvaney squeaked through the Senate on a 51-49 vote. Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, who’s emerging as perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of the Trump administration, opposed Mulvaney for backing cuts to Pentagon spending.

Mulvaney’s confirmation promises to accelerate work on Trump’s upcoming budget plan. The South Carolina Republican brings staunchly conservative credentials to the post, though Trump has indicated he not interested in tackling popular benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare and wants a major investment in infrastructure programs like highways.

Democrats opposed Mulvaney over his support for curbing the growth of Medicare and Social Security and other issues.

