The Latest: Storm cancels schools, flights in New Hampshire

The Latest on a winter storm moving through the Northeast (all times local):

7 a.m.

Hundreds of schools have been closed and most flights have been canceled in and out of New Hampshire as the latest storm to hit the area has dumped over a foot of snow in some places.

State officials said Monday morning the snow was fluffier than expected and that led to just a few scattered power outages overnight. But authorities are concerned about the wind, which could change the situation. The wind was expected to pick up with gusts of at least 30 mph that would plunge wind chills into the teens and below.

Advertisement

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu reminded people “to be smart and be safe,” watching out for children who might be playing in snowbanks in the path of plow trucks, and clearing vents so there is no buildup of gas in homes.

Some snow totals from the second storm to hit the area in less than a week, include 14 inches in Ossipee; 12 inches in Berlin; and 10 inches in Nashua

___

6:15 a.m.

Hundreds of schools from New York City’s northern suburbs to central New York are closed or opening later after the second major storm in less than a week dumped up to a foot of snow on the region.

Heavy snow began falling Sunday morning across the eastern half of New York. In the Albany area, highways and secondary roads were snow-covered by midafternoon, slowing southbound traffic on the Adirondack Northway section of Interstate 87 to a crawl.

The snow tapered off early Monday morning, but some schools called off classes for the day while many others are operating on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for much of upstate New York extends into Monday evening for some areas. Meteorologists say wind gusts are approaching 50 mph in eastern New York.

___

3 a.m.

Heavy, wet snow is once again blanketing the Northeast just days after the biggest storm of the season dumped up to 19 inches of snow on the region.

Winter storm warnings are in effect into Monday from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible.

Hartford, Connecticut, could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, the Boston area 6 to 10, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 12 to 18 and 16 to 24 in Portland, Maine.

The National Weather also is warning of strong winds and coastal flooding.

Schools around the region delayed or canceled classes Monday including in Boston.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, more than 1,300 flights in the U.S. were scrapped Sunday and more than 6,000 delayed.