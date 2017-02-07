The Latest: Labor nominee’s housekeeper was undocumented

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary says a housekeeper he previously employed at his home was an undocumented worker.

Andrew Puzder said in a statement that he and his wife employed a housekeeper for a few years and they were unaware that “she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.”

Advertisement

He says that when they learned of her status, “we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status.”

Puzder, a fast food chain executive, adds that he and his wife have “fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the State of California.”

The revelation could complicate Puzder’s nomination.

___

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s no fair “the haters” tie him to Russian President Vladimir Putin when President Barack Obama was the one who struck a deal with Iran.

He tweeted Monday: “I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!”

Obama helped orchestrate a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran, the U.S. and five other world powers, in which Tehran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Trump has criticized that deal. He also once bragged about how well he knew Putin, but he has since walked back those comments, amid accusations that Russia meddled in the U.S. election.