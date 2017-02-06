Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump tweets ‘I call my own shots’

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:13 am 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is insisting “I call my own shots” and that any negative polling data is “fake news.”

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s early morning tweets on Monday.

The New York Times released an unflattering portrait of Trump’s nights at the White House, suggesting Trump spends much of his time watching cable news and wasn’t fully briefed before signing an executive order elevating Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council.

Trump tweeted early Monday: “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

___

3:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making his first visit to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Both military commands are headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Trump is heading to the base Monday on the way to Washington following his first weekend away from the White House. Trump spent the weekend at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, joined by first lady Melania Trump.

At MacDill, Trump is to be briefed by CENTCOM and SOCOM leaders, join troops for lunch and deliver a speech.

CENTCOM oversaw a recent raid by U.S. special operations forces on an al-Qaida compound in Yemen. A Navy SEAL was killed during the operation.

