The Latest: Trump’s address to cover defense, economy

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:33 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s address to Congress next week will be titled “The Renewal of the American Spirit.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will speak on a number of topics, including defense, border security and taking care of the nation’s veterans.

Spicer also says the president will discuss his plans for improving the nation’s economy. Many of those themes were a central focus of Trump’s campaign speeches.

House Speaker Paul Ryan last month invited the president to speak before Congress on Tuesday.

___

3:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will bring the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to combat an “epidemic” of human trafficking.

The president is meeting at the White House with senior advisers and representatives of organizations that deal with trafficking. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, is among those in attendance.

Trump calls human trafficking a problem that is “not talked about enough.” He says he will order the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to take a hard look at the resources they are devoting to addressing the issue.

