The new civics course in schools: How to avoid fake news

By CAROLYN THOMPSON February 13, 2017 1:05 am < a min read
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — They are the unexpected classroom lessons of the election season — on the reach and repercussions of fake news.

Teachers from elementary school through college have been ramping up media literacy training to recognize bogus reports and understand their potential to weaken civic culture.

Tom Boll recently wrapped up a course on real and fake news at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. He says that with social media now allowing everyone to post and share, gone are the days of television and newspaper editors serving as the primary gatekeepers of information.

Raleigh, North Carolina-area teacher Bill Ferriter tells his students to first use common sense to question whether a story could possibly be true and be skeptical of articles that seem aimed at riling them up.

