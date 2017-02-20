Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands of demonstrators across…

Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

By JULIE WALKER February 20, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
Share

Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. have turned out to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents’ Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The numbers weren’t close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message on Monday was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Advertisement

More than 100 demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great.”

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

___

Walker reported from New York City. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Atlanta, Tammy Webber in Chicago and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond contributed to this story.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands of demonstrators across…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Airman tracks fuel usage

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended