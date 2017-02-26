Sports Listen

Top Indian diplomat to visit Washington for talks

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:16 am < a min read
NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official says India’s top foreign ministry bureaucrat will visit Washington at the end of this month for consultations with the new administration.

Foreign Secretary S.Jaishankar is expected to take up with U.S. officials India’s concerns over a proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from India and other countries. Also on the agendas is safety for foreigners following a Kansas City bar shooting that killed an Indian engineer and wounded another.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup did not give details Sunday, but news reports say Jaishankar will meet with U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Tom Shannon and other officials.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

President Donald Trump has invited India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit.

