Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trains, not drains: New…

Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists set to swamp DC

By MICHAEL CATALINI February 16, 2017 1:23 am < a min read
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s not exactly draining the swamp.

Some 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians are expected to ride a chartered Amtrak train from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington on Thursday for the state Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual lobbying trip.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver the keynote address.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith also are set to speak to dinner attendees.

Advertisement

The event comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to “drain the swamp.” In his earliest days in the White House, he signed an order aimed at restricting administration officials from lobbying.

Trump didn’t win New Jersey, where voters are set to pick Christie’s successor in November, and the event is a big draw.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trains, not drains: New…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended