Trump calls 9th Circuit Court decision ‘disgraceful’

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 8:58 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision against reinstating his refugee and immigration order, calling it “a disgraceful decision.”

Trump has been pointing to a federal law that details when immigration restrictions by the president is permissible.

In a tweet Friday, Trump quotes an article by Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog.

It reads, “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.”

Trump tweeted, “A disgraceful decision!”

Trump said Thursday that he did not believe the unanimous decision undercut his presidency and tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” in response.

