Trump dismisses riled-up opponents challenging him

By LISA LERER February 6, 2017 5:35 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three weeks in, President Donald Trump is dismissing polls showing low approval ratings as “fake news.” But opposition persists to his go-it-alone actions.

From corporate boardrooms to the halls of Congress, Trump is facing an unprecedented effort to disrupt even the most basic of his presidential functions. It’s an evolving, largely grass-roots effort that aims to follow Trump and his potential supporters everywhere they go — and there some early signs it’s having an impact.

But Trump’s supports still praise him as a man of action. Core backers in states such as Iowa and Wisconsin welcome his efforts to shake up Washington.

