Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump puts moderate GOP…

Trump puts moderate GOP governors in awkward spot

By BEN NUCKOLS
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 2:59 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — These should be heady times for Republicans as the nation’s governors prepare for their winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

But there’s a sense of unease for GOP governors in Democratic-leaning states.

They criticize President Donald Trump gently, picking their spots to appease the Democratic and independent voters they need to remain in office. At the same time, they don’t want to alienate Trump supporters.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

For some, the best strategy is to avoid mentioning Trump at all.

Advertisement

Democrats sense an opening ahead of the 2018 elections and are taking any opportunity to link Republican governors to the president. Republicans will be defending 27 of the 38 governorships up for election this year and next.

Nine of the GOP governors are in states Hillary Clinton carried last year.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump puts moderate GOP…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.