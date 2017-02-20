Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump seeks national security…

Trump seeks national security adviser, health care strategy

By CATHERINE LUCEY February 20, 2017 3:28 am < a min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s holiday weekend featured a raucous campaign rally, a health care strategy session, interviews for a new national security adviser — and even a few holes of golf.

Trump brought four contenders to his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday as he seeks a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week. Trump says he wants to make a decision in the next few days.

The president also drilled down on policy during his working weekend at Mar-a-Lago, attending a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Joining him were Health Secretary Tom Price and the director of the White House budget office, Mick Mulvaney.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
Topics:
Defense Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump seeks national security…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended