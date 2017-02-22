Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump sends top aides…

Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US

By JOSH LEDERMAN February 22, 2017 1:21 pm < a min read
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending his top diplomat and homeland security chief to Mexico on a fence-mending mission made all the more challenging by the actual fence he wants to build on the southern border.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will travel to America’s southern neighbor as it anxiously rethinks its relationship with the world’s largest economy.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office. Trump has insisted that Mexico pay for a border wall and has taken forceful steps on illegal immigration. He also has pledged to overhaul the U.S.-Mexican trade relationship.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Tillerson arrives late Wednesday in Mexico City. Kelly is traveling separately from Guatemala. They plan to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump sends top aides…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.