Trump’s budget pick clears initial Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s choice to run the White House budget office cleared a Senate hurdle Wednesday, though a senior Republican appears unlikely to support him.

Rep. Mick Mulvaney is a tea party lawmaker from South Carolina who has attracted opposition from Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz. McCain says Mulvaney’s record of support for military operations in Afghanistan and the Pentagon budget generally is too soft.

The Senate voted 52-48 along party lines to advance Mulvaney to a final, up-or-down vote Thursday, where the outcome is in greater doubt. McCain voted to advance Mulvaney to a final vote but again told reporters he’s likely to oppose him.

Appropriations Committee Chairman Thad Cochran of Mississippi is now supporting Mulvaney after expressing reservations Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

“He’s never been a friend of the Appropriations Committee,” Cochran said earlier. “I don’t think he’s ever (liked) an appropriations bill.”

But Cochran’s spokesman, Chris Gallegos, said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year Senate veteran will vote for Mulvaney.

The Senate is moving slowly on Trump’s Cabinet. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Wednesday that continued delays are putting the chamber on course to “working well into the weekend.”

Delays in processing Mulvaney’s nomination appear to be contributing to a lag in producing Trump’s much-awaited budget plan for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Trump’s plans are unknown, but Mulvaney and a top staff aide bring staunchly conservative credentials to their posts.

Mulvaney is reportedly eyeing sharp cuts to domestic agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, but Trump has indicated he’s not interested in tackling highly popular benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare.