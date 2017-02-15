Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's secretary of state…

Trump’s secretary of state on the spot on 1st foreign trip

By MATTHEW LEE February 15, 2017 5:16 pm < a min read
Share

BONN, Germany (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has his work cut out for him.

On his first overseas trip as America’s top diplomat this week, Tillerson will face a blizzard of questions about the Trump administration’s foreign policy from nervous Asian and European allies. And there will be penetrating inquiries from America’s watchful rivals like Russia and China, who will be eager to seize on miscues or gaffes for their own advantage.

Tillerson arrived in Germany late Wednesday for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 nations. He will be playing defense amid the chaos and turmoil caused by the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn for misleading officials about his contacts with Russia.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's secretary of state…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended