UK Conservatives take long-held Labour Party seat

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Friday seized a parliamentary seat long held by the Labour Party in a special election blow to the opposition.

Conservative Trudy Harrison won the seat in Copeland that had been held by Labour since the district was formed in 1983. Copeland is a rural district in the far north of England.

The vote was seen as a setback for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has struggled to unite his party and win popular support. He had campaigned in the district but failed to convince voters to stick with Labour.

Winning candidate Harrison said Corbyn, who has faced repeated challenges to his status as party leader, did not represent “ordinary working people” in the district.

It is unusual for a governing party to make gains in special elections, and Labour’s defeat raises more questions about Corbyn’s ability to strongly lead the party into a general election.

His party is far behind the Conservatives in the polls and many Labour figures in Parliament have criticized Corbyn’s performance.

Labour did manage to hold on to its seat in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, beating back a challenge by the U.K. Independence Party, which was represented by party leader Paul Nuttall, who took over the top party role after Nigel Farage stepped down last year.

Despite its increasingly high public profile, UKIP still has just one seat in the British Parliament.

The elections were held after the lawmakers in both districts resigned.