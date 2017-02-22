Sports Listen

UK court says income threshold for foreign spouses is lawful

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 5:51 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court says the government is entitled to set a minimum-income threshold for people wanting to bring foreign spouses to the country, a measure introduced to ensure immigrants won’t draw on public welfare funds.

But the court says the way the rules have been implemented is unlawful.

Since 2012, Britons who want to bring spouses from outside the European Union to the U.K. must earn at least 18,600 pounds ($23,000) a year.

Several people who were rejected under the rules took the government to court, arguing the law breached their right to a family life.

The judges ruled Wednesday that the income requirement was lawful but had been implemented in a “defective” way.

They said authorities must consider the welfare of children and whether applicants have other funding sources.

