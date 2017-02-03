Sports Listen

UK media regulator revokes licenses of Pakistani TV group

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:58 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s media regulator has revoked the licenses of a popular Pakistani television group, a few weeks after it declared bankruptcy.

Media regulator Ofcom says in a statement Friday that it revoked the six licenses of ARY Network Limited on the grounds that it “is no longer providing the broadcasting services that it was licensed to provide.” The company’s bankruptcy came after losing a libel suit filed in London by its rival, Geo Television.

ARY is a subsidiary of the ARY Group of companies based in Dubai. The channel had recently campaigned against the owner of Geo Television, which is one of the most popular channels in Pakistan.

Ofcom had found last year that ARY broke broadcasting rules for offensive remarks against education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

Topics:
Business News Government News Media News
