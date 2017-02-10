Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK shuts down contentious…

UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it is shutting down a seven-year-old inquiry into allegations of abuse by U.K. troops in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Michael Fallon says the Iraq Historic Allegations Team will close within months. About 20 cases it is investigating will be dealt with by the Royal Navy Police.

The team was set up by the government in 2010, but has long been criticized by portions of Britain’s political and military establishment.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

On Friday, Parliament’s Defense Committee said the inquiry had empowered lawyers “to generate cases against service personnel at an industrial level.”

Advertisement

One of the main lawyers acting for claimants has since been disbarred, and Fallon says most of the allegations have “fallen away.”

Britain’s 2003-2009 military deployment in southern Iraq spawned multiple allegations of torture and abuse.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK shuts down contentious…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended