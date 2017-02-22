Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK's Lloyds bank turning…

UK’s Lloyds bank turning corner after years of crisis

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group says its underlying profits rose slightly in the fourth quarter as it began to move beyond past scandals and a government rescue during the financial crisis.

The bank says underlying profit, which excludes one-time items like restructuring costs, increased to 1.79 billion pounds ($2.23 billion) from 1.76 billion pounds a year earlier. Charges for past misconduct fell to 475 million pounds from 2.4 billion pounds.

Lloyds, in which the government took a 43 percent stake with its bailout, says it’s on track to return to full private ownership this summer. The government’s stake is now less than 5 percent.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

But challenges remain. Lloyds says its performance is “inextricably linked” to the U.K. economy and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union means the “economic outlook is uncertain.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK's Lloyds bank turning…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard ice rescue team simulates mission

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.