UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ US blocking his Libya envoy pick

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:55 am < a min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The secretary-general of the United Nations says he “deeply regrets” the United States’ decision to block a former Palestinian prime minister from leading the world body’s political mission in Libya.

Antonio Guterres says that Salam Fayyad was “the right person for the right job at the right moment.”

Guterres said: “I think it is a loss for the Libyan peace process and the Libyan people I’m not able to appoint him.”

Libya has been gripped by war and unrest since its 2011 revolution and the killing of Moammar Gadhafi.

The U.S. blocked Fayyad’s appointment Friday, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel.

The U.N. chief declined to directly criticize the U.S. or President Donald Trump in his remarks Monday at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai.

