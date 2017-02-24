Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN rights office slams…

UN rights office slams Israeli soldier’s ‘lenient’ sentence

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:10 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says it’s “deeply disturbed” by the “lenient” 18-month prison sentence handed down by a Tel Aviv military court against an Israeli soldier who killed a badly wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the rights office decried a “chronic culture of impunity” in Israel when it comes to soldiers involved in the conflict with Palestinians.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter in the March shooting death in the West Bank city of Hebron of Adbelfattah al-Sharif, who had been injured after stabbing a soldier.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Shamdasani said over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank violence since September 2015, and Azaria was the only soldier brought to trial for such a killing.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN rights office slams…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.