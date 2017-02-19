Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN Syria envoy seeks…

UN Syria envoy seeks momentum in upcoming Geneva talks

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:55 am < a min read
Share

MUNICH (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria says he’s hoping upcoming peace talks in Geneva produce new momentum and that much depends upon the position the U.S. decides to take.

Staffan de Mistura said Sunday “the big question mark is where is the U.S.?” He told the Munich Security Conference “we have to push for momentum” at the talks starting Thursday.

But State Department diplomat Brett McGurk says “people will be disappointed” if they envision the U.S. suddenly finding a new “tool in the toolkit.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

He says “I don’t think the U.S. will come in with a one-size-fits-all solution, because there isn’t one.”

Advertisement

Syrian National Coalition President Anas al-Abdah said the opposition is “fully committed and prepared to negotiate a political solution,” adding “we have a glimmer of hope.”

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN Syria envoy seeks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended