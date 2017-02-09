Underdog candidate to front-runner: Don’t spend so much

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for governor in New Jersey is asking a primary opponent to stop spending so much money.

Jim Johnson on Thursday asked Phil Murphy to agree to a $15 million spending cap during the primary. Murphy has racked up key endorsements and used millions of his own cash to surge to a dominant position.

Murphy spokesman Derek Roseman says the campaign had no response.

Johnson argues such a cap would show the candidates are serious about stemming the influence of money in politics.

But experts say Johnson’s request might be more designed to grab a headline and cast Murphy in a certain negative light.