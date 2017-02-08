Unfounded rape case review finds none viable for prosecution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County officials say a review of 124 cases of unfounded rape cases found that none of those cases was viable for prosecution.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced the results at a news conference Wednesday in Annapolis.

The reviewers’ report recommends that the county require sex crimes unit detectives interview both victims and suspects, a change the county made in October when Kamenetz announced the review.

The report also recommends an update to Maryland statutes to make it clear that rape victims aren’t required to physically resist. Kamenetz’ administration and the state’s attorney’s office agree and are both supporting bills that clarify the law.

The county’s Special Victims Team will also begin tracking cases at residential facilities to help identify trends and possible serial cases in line with reviewers’ recommendations.