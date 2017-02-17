Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mostly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, though they remain close to record highs.

Energy stocks are falling more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil moves lower. Bank stocks also lost ground as bond yields eased. Lower yields mean lower rates on loans and smaller profits for banks.

Campbell Soup and J.M. Smucker are among several companies declining after posting weak results.

KRAFT-UNILEVER

Kraft in talks to buy Europe’s Unilever

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is attempting to buy Unilever in a $143 billion deal that would create a global food leader that sells products including cheese, lunch meats, spreads and snacks.

But the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese says there is no certainty that it will make another offer for Unilever, which owns brands including Hellmann’s, Lipton and Knorr.

Unilever said Kraft’s offer is too low, and that it sees no reason to continue talks with Kraft.

The 2015 tie-up between Kraft and Heinz, two century-old companies, was engineered by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, which has a history of taking over companies and aggressively cutting costs.

EARNS-FANNIE MAE

Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.5 billion after profit doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Fannie Mae will pay the U.S. Treasury a $5.5 billion dividend next month after its profit doubled in its latest quarter.

The government-controlled mortgage company has already paid the Treasury $154.4 billion in dividends since receiving $116.1 billion in bailouts from the government between 2008 and 2011. On Thursday, Fannie Mae’s sibling Freddie Mac, which was also rescued by the government during the recession, said it was paying the Treasury $4.5 billion next month after its profit soared.

Both companies buy mortgages from lenders, package them as bonds, guarantee them against default and sell them to investors. They do not make loans to homebuyers directly.

Fannie Mae said it had net income of $5.04 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $2.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

WELLS FARGO-CUSTOMERS

Wells Fargo seeing fewer new customers after sales scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo is still seeing a slowdown in activity at branches nationwide as it tries to recover from a scandal over its sales practices.

The bank said Friday that the number of new checking accounts opened fell 31 percent in January from a year ago, and applications for credit cards were down 47 percent. Branch bankers had 14 percent fewer interactions with customers.

There are signs of stabilization, though. While checking and credit cards applications and traffic were all down from a year earlier, they were up or stable compared to December.

The San Francisco-based bank has restructured its compensation structure for branch employees since it was discovered employees trying to meet ambitious sales targets opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-UNION SUED

Southwest lawsuit claims union workers avoiding overtime

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has filed a federal complaint alleging union leaders told mechanics to decline to work overtime, a move the carrier says has harmed operations and driven up costs.

Southwest said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Dallas that the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association encouraged workers earlier this month to decline overtime opportunities.

The Dallas-based carrier says it relies on the overtime shifts to keep up with necessary maintenance work.

The company says there was a 75 percent drop in union workers who signed up for overtime shifts last weekend.

Southwest says the union action caused “irreparable injury,” in part by having to rely on outside workers.

A union statement cautions members against any organized attempt to avoid overtime.

TRUMP-SMALL AIRPORT BUSINESSES

Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida visits hurt

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s weekend visits to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort are costing flight schools and other small companies at a nearby airport thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

The Secret Service is closing Lantana Airport this weekend because it is 6 miles from Mar-a-Lago, where Trump has a home. It’s the third straight week the airport businesses have had to close because of the president’s visit.

Airport operator Jonathan Miller says everyone agrees the president needs to be kept safe but hopes that some kind of compromise can be found to keep the facility open during Trump’s visits. Otherwise, he fears that some of the airport’s 28 businesses will go under.

The Secret Service declined comment.

Trump flies into Palm Beach International Airport, which remains open during his visits.

SPACEX-LAUNCH PAD

Moonshot pad roaring back into action with SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The launch pad used to send Americans to the moon and shuttle astronauts into orbit is roaring back into action.

Dormant for nearly six years, Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center should see its first commercial flight this weekend. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will use the pad to hoist supplies for the International Space Station.

Saturday morning’s planned launch will be SpaceX’s first from Florida since a devastating rocket explosion at a neighboring Cape Canaveral pad last summer. The accident prompted SpaceX to whip Launch Complex 39A into shape sooner than anticipated under its lease with NASA. The pad wrecked in the Sept. 1 accident remains unusable.

Launch time is 10:01 a.m. EST. Forecasters say there’s a 70 percent chance of acceptable weather.

CLIMATE SUPERCOMPUTER

New supercomputer aids climate research in top coal state

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A new supercomputer in Wyoming is carrying on modeling the effects of climate change, but scientists worry President Donald Trump could cut funding for such programs.

The $30 million National Center for Atmospheric Research supercomputer named Cheyenne got to work on several science projects a few weeks ago. They include figuring out how to better predict weather months to years in advance.

Wyoming produces close to 40 percent of the nation’s coal, and the state’s many climate-change skeptics include Gov. Matt Mead. Still, Mead supports the supercomputer for helping to promote Wyoming’s small technology industry.

Whether Trump might cut federal funding for such programs remains to be seen. Some 800 U.S. scientists recently signed a letter urging Trump to take climate change seriously.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

FRACKING-PENNSYLVANIA QUAKES

Pennsylvania correlates natural gas fracking with quakes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there’s a likely correlation between a natural gas company’s fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

They revealed their findings Friday. The quakes were recorded in April, about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and within a mile of a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported.

The company stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes.

A Hilcorp spokesman said Friday it has no plans to resume activities there and continues to work with the state and monitor for any related concerns.

Fracking has been tied to earthquakes in Ohio and elsewhere, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state.

BOMB PLOT-FLORIDA

Florida man accused in plot to bomb Target stores

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused in a plot to blow up several Target stores along the East Coast in an attempt to acquire cheap stock in the company if the stock value plunged after the explosions.

The U.S Attorney’s Office in the middle district of Florida said in a news release on Thursday that 48-year-old Mark Charles Barnett is charged with possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. Barnett is a registered sex offender in Florida.

If convicted, Barnett faces up to 10 years in prison. Jail records don’t say whether he’s hired a lawyer.

An affidavit says Barnett offered to pay another man $10,000 to place at least 10 “improvised explosive bombs” disguised in food-item packaging in stores from New York to Florida. The man went to authorities.

TRUMP’S PENS

Trump, fond of signing executive orders, awaits more pens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to start running out of the custom-made Cross pens he uses to sign all of his executive orders.

The White House was expecting its latest batch of 350 gold-plated pens by Friday. They were shipped Wednesday by the 170-year-old New England company that’s supplied its fancy pens to at least seven U.S. presidents.

Andy Boss, who manages business gift sales for A.T. Cross Co., based in Providence, Rhode Island, says the company had to work quickly to get a new batch ready.

Trump’s transition team ordered 150 before the inauguration but Trump starting giving them out as souvenirs to lawmakers on the first day.

Most Cross pens are made in China, but the presidential pens go through final assembly in Rhode Island.

RUTGERS-DRESS CODE

Rutgers apologizes for rejecting students from job fair

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University has apologized after turning students away from a career fair for wearing the wrong color clothing.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kPE2PA ) that Rutgers Business School issued a formal apology in a statement on Thursday for barring students from entering a job fair who wore attire that violated a new dress code. The stringent new policy forbids blue suits, colored shirts, brown shoes and other attire.

An online student petition prompted an apology from the school.

Administrators say the dress code change was in response to students who did not dress properly in past years. Senior Associate Dean Martin Markowitz says the school did not permit blue to avoid confusion with different shades.

Rutgers says it will help students who were turned away get in contact with recruiters.