Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

US stock indexes mostly lower in midday trading; oil slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly lower in midday trading today as the price of crude oil declined. Phone company and materials stocks were also among the big decliners. Investors were weighing the latest batch of company earnings news.

At 12:48 p.m. Eastern Time, the Dow was down 21 points at 20,050. The Nasdaq lost 9 points at 5,657. And the Nasdaq was down 6 points at 2,292.

Advertisement

Several energy companies were trading lower. NRG Energy slid 59 cents, or 3.5 percent, to $16.49, while Chesapeake Energy dipped 14 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $6.43. Spectra Energy shed 91 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $41.98.

SUPER BOWL ADS-AIRBNB

Airbnb follows Super Bowl ad with call to house 100K in need

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb is following up its Super Bowl ad calling for acceptance with a campaign to provide short-term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need.

An announcement on the rental service’s website says it plans to start with refugees, disaster survivors and relief workers, but wants “to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time.” The company also says it will donate $4 million over four years to the International Rescue Committee.

Airbnb also touches on discrimination experienced by some renters. The company says it’s looking to achieve “greater acceptance in our community.”

Airbnb’s Super Bowl spot showed faces of people of different races and included the line, “the world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

BRITAIN-BREXIT

French on mission to woo bankers from UK after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A team of French officials is in London trying to make Paris the European Union’s financial hub once Britain leaves the EU.

Officials (including Deputy Paris Mayor Jean-Louis Missika and Valerie Pecresse, head of the wider Ile-de-France region) met today with representatives of firms based in the City, London’s financial district.

Many banks and other City firms are considering moving jobs from London once the U.K. leaves the 28-nation bloc and its single market in goods and services.

Frankfurt is also trying to woo companies away from Britain, but French officials say they have the advantage in culture and lifestyle. One French official asked reporters: “When was the last time you took your partner off for a weekend in Frankfurt?”

EUROPE-ECONOMY

European Central Bank head rebuffs US claims on euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank has pushed back against Trump administration claims that Germany gets unfair trade advantage from a too-low euro.

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi cited a U.S. Treasury report and said that euro member Germany “has not engaged in persistent, one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets.”

Draghi told members of the European Parliament that “we are not currency manipulators.”

Peter Navarro, head of the U.S. National Trade Council, has said euro member Germany is exploiting what he called a “grossly undervalued” currency.

GERMANY-VOLKSWAGEN

1st major German customer sues VW over diesel emissions

BERLIN (AP) — A fish wholesaler has become the first major Volkswagen customer in Germany to sue the automaker for selling diesel vehicles rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) See GmbH says it filed a lawsuit with a court in Braunschweig on Friday, alleging “malicious deceit” on the part of Volkswagen, after failing to reach an out-of-court settlement.

Deutsche See says it wants Volkswagen to repay about 11.9 million euros ($12.8 million) in leasing fees paid for its fleet of 500 Volkswagen diesel vehicles since 2009.

Volkswagen said Monday that it hadn’t yet received official notification of the lawsuit and therefore couldn’t comment on the case.

Volkswagen has agreed to buy back up to 500,000 cars in the United States under a $15 billion settlement agreed with U.S. authorities and car owners.

LUXEMBOURG-VW

Luxembourg files complaint after it’s drawn into VW scandal

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The government of Luxembourg is filing a legal complaint after it became embroiled in the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The country’s sustainable development minister, François Bausch, says the complaint is against persons unknown.

He says the move was needed after the European Union itself started proceedings against Luxembourg and some other EU nations for not penalizing Volkswagen for using illegal software to hide vehicle emissions.

In the wake of the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, the European Commission called on all EU states to test for so-called “defeat devices” on other makes of vehicles. The software devices help cars cheat on emissions tests.

SWEDEN-VATTENFFALL

Swedish utility plans to change car fleet to fully electric

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish energy company Vattenfall says it’s switching its car fleet to electric vehicles in about five years.

The state-owned company says that more than 3,000 passenger vehicles in Sweden, Netherlands and Germany will be replaced by electric “alternatives,” and that it plans to be “climate neutral by 2050.”

However, the utility acknowledges that the deal depends on consumers’ reception of the idea of using electric vehicles.

Vattenfall says it will gradually change its fleet to electric — 1,700 vehicles in Sweden, 1,100 in Germany, 750 in Netherlands — but added that “development of the market for electric vehicles will be crucial for this ambition to be met.”

GERMANY-FACEBOOK SUIT

Germany: Merkel selfie refugee seeks Facebook injunction

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian refugee pictured in a 2015 selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is requesting an injunction that would oblige Facebook to identify and delete posts on its site which wrongly link him to crimes committed by migrants.

Anas Modamani’s case is being heard today at the state court in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg, where his lawyer is based.

At issue are two types of posts: one in which Modamani was identified as one of several migrant young people who tried to set fire to a homeless man at a Berlin subway station in December, and a second in which Modamani and Merkel appear in a photo montage with the truck used to attack a Christmas market in the city.

The original posts have since been removed.

BRITAIN-EARNS-RYANAIR

Ryanair profit falls amid pressure to lower fares

LONDON (AP) —Europe’s biggest budget airline, Ryanair, saw its profits drop 8 percent in the final three months of 2016 as it lowered fares and was hurt by the British pound’s drop.

The Dublin-based company says its net income fell to 94.7 million euros ($102 million) from 102.7 million euros a year earlier. The average fare was down 17 percent to 33 euros while traffic rose 16 percent to 29 million passengers.

CEO Michael O’Leary said “our fares this winter have fallen sharply as Ryanair continues to grow traffic and load factors strongly in many European markets.”

European airlines are adding capacity, intensifying competition. Ryanair expects uncertainty over Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, instability in markets like Turkey and the pound’s drop to keep depressing prices.

EARNS-HASBRO

At Hasbro, the glass slipper is a perfect fit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro’s bet on Disney is paying off.

The toy maker’s shares hit an all-time high today after it posted record annual revenue and breezed past Wall Street expectations after pulling off coup at the castle. Hasbro snared the rights to Disney’s princesses and sales in the girls category jumped more than 50 percent in 2016.

Hasbro shares jumped 16 percent today to $95.80 per share. When Hasbro wrested the rights from Mattel for Disney’s “Princess” and “Frozen” dolls in late 2014, the company’s stock was trading around $55 per share. Hasbro started producing and shipping the Disney lines last year.

At the same time, Mattel shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value. Its shares are down 15 percent in the last month and its earnings in January were disappointing.

Hasbro says the girls category accounted for $1.19 billion of its $5.02 billion in revenue for 2016. That compares with total revenue of $4.45 billion in 2015.

DOLLAR GENERAL-JOBS

Dollar General says it will add 10,000 jobs this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dollar General Corp. says it plans to create 10,000 jobs this year tied to the opening of 1,000 stores and two distribution centers.

The discount retailer says the new jobs will increase its workforce by about 9 percent. The company says that as of last August it had 119,000 employees and operated 14 distribution centers and 13,000 stores in 43 states.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, based company reported more than $20 billion in sales in fiscal 2015.

The company reported weak earnings last quarter, citing lower food prices and a cut in food-stamp benefits in several states that forced low-income customers to trim spending.

CYBERCRIMINAL MARKETPLACE

University student gets 3 years’ probation in cybercrime

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Carnegie Mellon University student who admitted developing and selling malicious software that allowed others to remotely control Google Android smartphones has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh also ordered Morgan Culbertson today to perform 300 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy for his role in the malware distribution, which enabled those who bought the software to use the phones’ cameras to spy on their owners.

He is one of 12 people living in the United States who were charged by federal prosecutors in the takedown of the Darkode.com cybercriminal marketplace.

The online forum was a place where authorities say computer hackers bought and sold malicious software.

QATAR-NEW ZEALAND-LONGEST FLIGHT

Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Auckland route

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways has launched the world’s longest scheduled commercial airline route — from Doha, Qatar to Aukland, New Zealand.

The Gulf carrier says flight QR920 touched down in Auckland early today after covering a distance of 9,032 miles and lasting 17 hours and 30 minutes. That’s the farthest distance between any two cities linked by direct flights

The outbound journey is scheduled to take just 16 hours and 20 minutes, because of headwinds.

SUPER BOWL-PIZZA HUT MANAGER

Pizza Hut manager goes to Super Bowl while boss dishes pies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Pizza Hut manager Vickie Weaver got to go to the Super Bowl last night in Houston, even though it was one of the buzziest times for a pizza place. That’s because the CEO of Pizza Hut worked for her.

Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs held a competition to improve customer service with managers whose stores showed the most improvement being entered into a drawing to attend the game in Houston.

Weaver, who manages several Pizza Huts in the Huntsville, Alabama, area, won the drawing.

As part of the deal, Starrs agreed to work on her behalf at multiple Pizza Hut locations in northern Alabama during the game.