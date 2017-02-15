Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Most Asian markets gain after new Wall Street high

BEIJING (AP) — Most Asian stock markets rose today after U.S. benchmarks hit new highs and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates as soon as next month.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.1 percent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.9 percent. Seoul’s Kospi added 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.5 percent to 20,504.41. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to 5,782.57. And the S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,337.58 for its sixth straight day of gains.

THE DAY AHEAD

Slew of market-sensitive economic reports due Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spray of economic releases at mid-week from Washington.

The Commerce Department later this morning will announce retail sales data for January and the Labor Department will send a message about inflation with its Consumer Price Index release for January.

The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for January, even as Fed Chair Janet Yellen returns to Capitol Hill to give a second day of testimony — this time to a House panel — on the state of the economy and interest rate policy.

A little later today the National Association of Home Builders releases the housing market index for December and the Treasury Department releases international money flows data for December in late afternoon.

Pepiso Inc. reports its quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FED-INTEREST RATES

Yellen-Expect Fed to resume raising rates in coming months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, updating Congress on the health of the economy, says federal policymakers will likely resume raising interest rates in the next few months. But with uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump’s proposals, Yellen also said Tuesday that the central bank still wants to keep assessing the economy.

Testifying to a Senate committee, Yellen noted that Fed officials forecast in December that they would raise rates three times in 2017. That would mark an acceleration from 2015 and 2016, when they boosted rates once each year. She said, “Precisely when we would take an action, whether it is March, or May or June … I can’t tell you which meeting it would be.”

Though Yellen didn’t rule out a rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in mid-March, most economists and investors think the next one will occur in June. Until then, the details of Trump’s ambitious proposals — for tax cuts for individuals and businesses, greater spending on infrastructure projects, changes to trade deals and a relaxation of regulations — could remain hazy.

MERCK-ALZHEIMER’S DRUG

Merck Alzheimer’s drug fails in one study, another continues

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. will stop its study of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug in people with mild or moderate symptoms because interim results showed “virtually no chance” of any benefit.

However, the drugmaker said Tuesday it will continue another study of the drug, verubecestat, in patients who don’t yet show symptoms. They have some memory problems, but can still perform daily activities.

The two studies were intended to enable Merck to seek regulators’ approval to sell verubecestat.

Alzheimer’s is one of the toughest diseases to treat.

While a few treatments temporarily ease symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and agitation, dozens of drugs tested have failed to slow mental decline or halt the mind-robbing disease, including the one Eli Lilly & Co. scrapped in November.

AIRLINE DELAYS

US says canceled flights declining, fewer bags getting lost

UNDATED (AP) — The government says U.S. airlines canceled fewer flights in 2016 than any year on record, while also posting record-low numbers for lost bags and passengers getting bumped off oversold flights.

And it also reports that airlines had one of their best years for on-time arrivals, although it wasn’t a record and December was worse than the same month a year earlier.

The Transportation Department reported Tuesday that the 12 leading U.S. airlines canceled 1.17 percent of flights last year, the lowest rate among comparable figures going back to 1995. The previous best was 1.24 percent in 2002, when travel decreased after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

CONGRESS-HEALTH OVERHAUL

Conservatives want fast health law repeal, leaders cautious

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives have demanded a quick vote on erasing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law, with some threatening to oppose legislation that falls short. But House Republican leaders say they are working deliberatively as the party continues its struggle to find a replacement that could pass Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the methodical approach that GOP leaders are taking, telling reporters “this affects every person and every family in America.”

The Wisconsin Republican added Tuesday: “That’s why we’re taking a step-by-step approach.”

Ryan spoke the morning after the House Freedom Caucus unanimously agreed to insist on a fresh vote on a bill that Obama vetoed last year. That legislation would have killed much of his signature health care overhaul. Leaders of the caucus, whose roughly 40 members are among the House’s most hard line conservatives, said they also want a simultaneous vote on a GOP package replacing that law.

HUMANA-LEAVING EXCHANGES

Insurer Humana bails on ACA exchange business for 2018

UNDATED (AP) — Health insurer Humana is leaving the Affordable Care Act’s public insurance exchanges for next year as it regroups after ending its proposed combination with rival insurer Aetna.

Humana Inc. covers about 150,000 people on exchanges in 11 states.

The insurer said Tuesday it had taken several actions to improve that business, but it was still seeing signs of unbalanced risk in that customer population. Health insurers have struggled to attract enough healthy people to their risk pools to balance the claims they incur from people with expensive medical conditions.

Humana and Aetna said earlier Tuesday that they were calling off Aetna’s roughly $34 billion acquisition of Humana. That deal already had been rejected by a federal judge who was worried about its impact on competition.

STARBUCKS-ICE CREAM

Starbucks to test coffee and ice cream concoction

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks plans to start testing concoctions that mix coffee and ice cream.

The Seattle chain said it will serve “affogato” varieties of hot or cold coffee over ice cream at 100 stores in Orange County, California, starting Wednesday, with pricier versions sold at 10 locations with its “reserve” bars.

Spokeswoman Holly Hart Shafer said the treats were first introduced at the company’s Roastery store in Seattle, which is a pipeline for potential new menu items. She noted that “affogato” means “drowned” in Italian. The priciest version at regular stores is a 12-ounce option that costs $6.45 and mixes cold brew coffee with ice cream.

The test was first reported by Business Insider.

Starbucks Corp. has successfully driven up sales over the years in part by introducing pricier new items.

TV-NBC-EURONEWS

NBC acquires stake in Euronews, shuffles news executives

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News is buying a minority stake in the overseas television news outlet Euronews, appointing NBC News President Deborah Turness to run the new partnership, and having “Today” show chief executive Noah Oppenheim replace her as NBC News president.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack on Tuesday announced the deal with Euronews, which employs some 500 journalists and airs in 164 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NBC is paying $30 million, and the new venture will be known as Euronews NBC.

The network said that American viewers will be able to see Euronews journalists adding their expertise to NBC News, MSNBC and digital coverage of international stories.

In a memo to his staff, Lack said: “We believe we’ve found a unique international partner at a pivotal time in global news.”

Turness will be president of the newly formed NBC News International, responsible for pulling together the two news organization, and will eventually relocate to her native England.

SUNOCO PIPELINE

Environmentalists oppose permits for Pennsylvania pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Environmental advocacy groups are trying to halt construction of a $2.5 billion natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania. During the delay, they would appeal newly issued permits that they say would unleash massive and irreparable damage to the state’s environment and residents.

In filings Monday night, three groups said the state Department of Environmental Protection had approved incomplete and legally flawed permit applications for Sunoco Logistics’ Mariner East 2 pipeline hours earlier “in response to heavy and sustained political pressure.”

Supporters view the project as crucial to helping capitalize on the prolific Marcellus Shale natural gas reservoir, where producers complain that a lack of pipeline infrastructure is depressing prices and demand.

The permits approved water crossings and earth moving for a 306-mile section of 20-inch pipeline that can move 275,000 barrels per day, according to Sunoco Logistics.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INVESTMENTS

Buffett’s firm invests heavily in Apple, airline stocks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company nearly quadrupled its investment in Apple to over 57 million shares during the last three months of last year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed a quarterly update on its U.S. stock portfolio with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. Besides the Apple move, Berkshire also revealed a new stake in Monsanto.

Investors like to look at Berkshire’s investments because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record although the filing doesn’t make clear who made all the investments.

Buffett surprised many people last fall by disclosing new investments in American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Continental and Southwest. Berkshire added to the investments in American and United.

Besides investments the Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 subsidiaries, including insurance, utility and jewelry firms.

OUTDOOR RETAILER SHOW

Retailers ramp up threat for big outdoors show to leave Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of major outdoor companies is ramping up a threat to get a lucrative outdoor trade show to leave Utah unless the governor and elected officials back away from policies they say threaten public lands.

Leaders of Black Diamond Equipment, Osprey Packs and 28 other outdoor companies sent a letter to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert that says Utah leaders are threatening the outdoor industry by pushing back against federal land control and management.

The letter said: “We see all of these actions as an existential threat to the vibrancy of Utah and America’s outdoor industry as well as Utah’s high quality of life.”

The letter comes two days before Herbert is expected to meet with outdoor retailers to try to smooth the discord.

The governor’s office did not immediately have a comment on the letter Tuesday.

The letter is the latest in a string of moves the outdoors industry has made to protest Utah’s stance.

EXPLOITED IN PARADISE-BILL

Hawaii bill seeks more oversight of commercial fishing

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have advanced a bill calling for more oversight of the commercial fishing industry. This came in the aftermath of an Associated Press investigation that found hundreds of foreign fishermen confined to boats and some living in subpar conditions.

A legislative committee passed the bill that will require fishing boat owners who want a commercial license in Hawaii to provide state officials with a copy of employment contracts held with every fisherman on board before the license is granted.

Rep. Kaniela Ing, who introduced the proposal, said that without those contracts, there’s no way for state officials to check whether fishermen are getting what they were promised or if an investigation should be launched about possible human trafficking.

The bill passed the House Committee on Ocean, Marine Resources and Hawaiian Affairs Tuesday and it goes next to the Judiciary Committee.

Ing’s proposal calls for keeping records of employment contracts with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which issues fishing licenses.