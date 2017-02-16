Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed on upbeat US data, rate hike expectations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors took profit amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more aggressively than expected following upbeat U.S. economic data.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.1 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.4 percent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 11.67 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,349.25. It’s the seventh straight gain for the index and its longest winning streak in three and a half years. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,611.86. The Nasdaq composite rose 36.87, or 0.6 percent, to 5,819.44. Seven stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange for every five that fell.

THE DAY AHEAD

Home construction, jobless benefits, mortgage rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in January. The Labor Department will report on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. It will also issue quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

TRUMP-LABOR SECRETARY

Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump’s labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary abruptly withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

Fast-food executive Andrew Puzder issued a short statement abandoning the effort, saying he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to comment on possible replacements, but said late Wednesday that the White House had seen the writing on the wall.

Labor groups and advocates had criticized Puzder’s comments about replacing fast-food workers with robots and his opposition to significant wage hikes. But industry executives and franchisees saw him as a figure who would have championed their interests in the government.

BOEING-UNION VOTE

Boeing workers maintain South’s anti-unionization history

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Production workers at Boeing’s South Carolina plant voted Wednesday not to join the Machinists, maintaining southern reluctance toward unionization.

Vote totals weren’t immediately available. Under NLRB rules, workers must wait a year before another union vote. In a statement, Machinists organizer Mike Evans said the union was disappointed with the vote but vowed to stay in close touch with Boeing workers to figure out next steps.

The vote among nearly 3,000 workers preceded by two days a visit by President Donald Trump to attend the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker’s campus.

YELLEN-CONGRESS

Yellen defends Fed independence, banking regulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen defended the central bank’s independence Wednesday from Republican lawmakers who are pushing for major changes in how the central bank operates and how regulators oversee the nation’s banking system.

During a hearing that stretched over four hours, GOP lawmakers repeatedly challenged Yellen’s handling of the economy and her leadership in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, a measure that President Donald Trump and Republicans have vowed to overhaul.

On monetary policy, Yellen repeated the testimony she delivered on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee. She indicated that the Fed, which has implemented two modest quarter-point interest rate hikes over the past two years, is likely to accelerate increases this year if the labor market remains healthy and inflation continues to move toward the Fed’s 2 percent target.

RETAILERS-TRUMP

Trump tells retail CEOs people will ‘love’ his tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met Wednesday with the CEOs of large retailers like Target and Best Buy, who have a built-in concern: They’re worried about a possible border tax on imported goods.

The president has provided scant details about his own tax overhaul, but said people will “love” his planned tax reforms. He assured retail CEOs Wednesday that tax rates would be lowered and simplified in a “massive” plan that “will be submitted in the not too distant future.”

Retailers called the hourlong meeting positive and productive, though they offered few details.

HEALTH CARE SPENDING

US report: Trend of rising health care spending back to stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government experts say the nation’s problem with rising health care spending is back and here to stay.

Wednesday’s report from nonpartisan experts at Health and Human Services concludes that health care spending will claim a growing share of national resources for the foreseeable future, regardless of what President Donald Trump and Congress do with the Obama-era health law.

Health care will grow at an annual average of 5.6 percent from 2016-2025, outpacing expected economic growth. Now $3.5 trillion, the nation’s health care tab will increase to nearly $5.5 trillion in 2025, accounting for about one-fifth of the economy. That puts a squeeze on other priorities, such as infrastructure improvement.

Accelerating spending is due to fundamentals such as rising prices for treatments and services, as well as an aging population.

INSURERS-COLLAPSING DEALS

No Valentine’s Day love: 2 big insurance deals appear off

UNDATED (AP) — It was a rough Valentine’s Day for the U.S. health insurance industry.

One giant merger was abandoned, another is threatened by infighting, and a major insurer announced it will stop selling coverage on public exchanges in 11 states.

Both merger deals had already been rejected by federal regulators and judges, but the companies were considering appeals to those decisions. Now they both appear to be off.

Aetna said it was abandoning its planned $34 billion purchase of Medicare Advantage provider Humana early Tuesday. Then, later in the day, Cigna said it is suing Anthem to kill a $48 billion acquisition bid.

The collapse of one deal and the uncertain future of the other could hurt shoppers on the exchanges next year by leaving them with even fewer options and potentially higher prices.

MARTIN SHKRELI-HARVARD

Fire alarm, protests disrupt ex-pharma exec Shkreli’s talk

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A fire alarm and student protests have disrupted indicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s (SHKREL’-eez) appearance at Harvard University.

The former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals was invited by the Harvard Financial Analysts Club to discuss investing at the Wednesday night event. But a few minutes before it started, someone pulled a fire alarm and police evacuated the building.

When the event did begin, protesters kept interrupting Shkreli’s presentation, chanting and calling him names before walking out.

Shkreli was criticized after his company purchased a drug used by AIDS and cancer patients to fight parasitic infections and hiked up the price.

He’s free on $5 million bail pending his federal securities fraud trial in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Shkreli also is scheduled to speak Thursday at UMass-Boston.

YAHOO-CYBERSECURITY

Yahoo issues new security warning to users

LONDON (AP) — Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016. It’s the latest development in the internet company’s investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users’ data several years ago.

It’s not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies — strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued Wednesday that its investigation “has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders.”

The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

AMERICAN GIRL-BOY DOLL

American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The 18-inch “Logan Everett” doll will go on sale this week. American Girl, which is owned by Barbie maker Mattel Inc., says Logan is a drummer and will come with a doll-sized drum kit.

It’s the latest move by Mattel to be more relevant to iPad-playing kids and their parents. A boy appeared in a Barbie commercial for the first time two years ago. And Barbie got a major makeover last year, giving the iconic doll several ethnicities and body shapes.

To boost sales, Mattel began selling American Girl dolls in Toys R Us stores late last year. Sales of the brand rose 4 percent during the last three months of 2016.