Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drift higher as investors await Fed minutes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed with subdued movements on Wednesday, getting little push from Wall Street’s record high overnight, as investors awaited the Fed’s latest meeting minutes due later in the day for clues about the U.S. central bank’s views on interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 0.8 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.

Wall Street again broke records Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 118.95 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,743. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 14.22 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,365.38. The Nasdaq composite gained 27.37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,865.95. All three indexes are at record highs after rising nine times in the last 10 days. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

THE DAY AHEAD

Fed to release minutes from January interest-rate meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is due to release minutes of its January policy meeting on Wednesday, which might provide new insight in the U.S. central bank’s views on interest rates. Last week, Fed chief Janet Yellen indicated it is likely to speed up the pace of interest rate rises if the job market remains healthy and inflation stays on track.

Also Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in January.

WELLS FARGO-FIRINGS

Wells Fargo fires 4 senior managers in sales scandal inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s board of directors fired four senior managers as part of its investigation into the bank’s sales practices scandal.

Tuesday’s announcement is the first public firing of managers and executives since Wells acknowledged in September that its employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals.

When the scandal first broke, Wells had said it had fired roughly 5,300 employees as a result of the scandal, the vast majority of them lower-level workers. Numerous branch employees have said that intense sales pressure from senior managers was at least partially why they were driven to open the accounts.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA

Money-losing Toshiba selling medical leasing unit to Canon

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese electronics maker Toshiba is selling its stake in a medical equipment leasing company to Canon Inc. for 3.14 billion yen — which equals $28 million. Toshiba said Tuesday it is selling its entire 65 percent stake in Toshiba Medical Finance Co. to Canon, a Japanese camera maker, effective March 31. Tokyo-based Toshiba has been in talks with Canon since late last year on the sale.

Toshiba, which owns U.S. nuclear company Westinghouse, is in deep trouble after suffering massive losses in its nuclear business. It has been selling off lucrative businesses such as its computer-chip operations.

OIL PIPELINE

Wednesday deadline to leave pipeline protest camp won’t be extended

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers said it won’t extend a Wednesday deadline for Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents to vacate their encampment on federal land in North Dakota.

The camp has existed since August and at times has housed thousands of people who supported the concerns of Sioux nations that the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois threatens the environment and sacred sites. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes those claims.

With flooding expected this spring, the Corps on Feb. 3 told the few hundred people remaining in camp that they must take their possessions and leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Camp leader Phyllis Young said rain Monday hampered that effort, and that Native Americans also took time out for traditional ceremonies related to the weather. She also says frozen ground also is making it difficult for people to remove tent stakes.

EVERYDAY DRONES

UPS tests drones for regular deliveries in rural areas

UNDATED (AP) — UPS says its latest flying test shows the potential for using drones to make deliveries in rural areas.

United Parcel Service said Tuesday that a drone launched from a specially outfitted truck, made a delivery and returned to the truck during a test this week in Florida.

UPS has tested drones for emergency deliveries such as medicine. In the latest test, the drone made one delivery while the driver made another in the truck.

Mark Wallace, the company’s senior vice president of engineering, says the test has implications for service in rural areas where deliveries are far apart and costly. He says sending a drone to make just one delivery can save many miles for trucks and drivers.

LOWE’S LAYOFFS

Lowe’s announces layoffs for more than 500 full-time workers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Home improvement retailer Lowe’s has announced its second round of layoffs in just over a month, saying more than 500 full-time corporate employees companywide will lose their jobs.

Local news outlets report Lowe’s announced Tuesday that 430 workers at its headquarters in Mooresville would be laid off. In addition, 70 support staffers in Wilkesboro and about 25 corporate support positions in other facilities across the U.S. would lose their jobs.

On Jan. 17, Lowe’s announced approximately 2,400 full-time workers would be laid off. A majority of the cuts were at the store level.

Meanwhile, the company said Lowe’s will post more than 100 new positions at its corporate offices in Mooresville and will add at least 600 full-time customer-support and central production office positions in Wilkes County.

AIRLINES-CHEAPER ECONOMY

United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

DALLAS (AP) — American and United have started selling cheaper “basic economy” fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American says has started selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina. United followed suit later in the day, posting reduced fares on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles for travel starting April 18.

Basic economy fares come with severe restrictions. Buyers can’t pick a seat when they buy the ticket, they’re in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat. With a few exceptions, they must pay extra to check a wheeled bag that other economy-class travelers can put in the overhead bin.

But the fares are cheaper.

KUSHNER COMPANIES-CONDO SETTLEMENT

Deal reached over unfinished development tied to Trump aide

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The remaining condo owner in a failed New Jersey waterfront development has reached an undisclosed settlement with a New York-based real estate company tied to Republican President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

NJ.com reports the settlement with the Kushner Cos. announced Tuesday stems from a 2012 fraud lawsuit that initially listed 33 plaintiffs.

Kushner’s original plan from the early-2000s called for retail space, a hotel, condominiums and townhomes spread across 17 buildings in New Brunswick. Only two buildings and a gym have been built. The project was launched when the company was run by Charles Kushner. When he went to prison for making illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering his son Jared Kushner took the company over.

Jared Kushner relinquished that role after becoming a senior adviser to Trump.

ITALY-OLIVE OIL

Sticker shock for olive oil buyers after bad Italian harvest

ROME (AP) — From specialty shops in Rome to supermarkets around the world, lovers of Italian olive oil are in for some sticker shock this year, with prices due to jump by as much as 20 percent.

The combination of bad weather and pests hit the harvest in Southern Europe, most of all in Italy, where production is halved from last fall. That’s pushing up Italian wholesale prices by 64 percent as of mid-February compared with a year earlier, which translates to shelf price increases of 15 to 20 percent in Italy.

In other countries, the ultimate price increases will depend on several factors — such as how much retailers take on the costs themselves and the change in currency values. The U.S., for example, is likely to see a more modest rise in price as a stronger dollar keeps a lid on the cost of imports.