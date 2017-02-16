Update on the latest religion news

ATTORNEY GENERAL-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

Religious freedom could top Sessions civil rights priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some conservative Christians expect the Justice Department under new Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reposition itself as a champion of religious freedom.

It would be a welcome change for Christians who say their concerns were marginalized under the Obama administration in favor of LGBT issues.

As a former senator, Sessions argued that free exercise of religion is in the Constitution’s First Amendment, but separation of church and state is not.

With that in mind, experts say the Justice Department could insert itself into more religious-related cases. An example is the high-school football coach fired for praying on the field after games.

Sessions could bring changes throughout the Justice Department. But its civil rights division is traditionally subject to the most radical shifts when new administrations take over.

CHILD PLACEMENT-DISCRIMINATION

Panel votes to allow adoption agencies to refuse gay couples

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota legislative panel has approved a bill that would protect religious adoption agencies or foster groups that won’t work with same-sex couples and single parents.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed the bill 5-2 Wednesday despite state and federal standards that bar agencies receiving state funds from denying prospective parents based on religion, sexual orientation, marital status, race or gender.

The Argus Leader reports that bill supporters say the agencies shouldn’t have to abandon their religious views and should be allowed to only place children with traditional families whose views align with their own.

A gay foster father from Sioux Falls testified that the bill could deny kids a loving family. Other opponents said it would limit the pool of prospective foster parents.

MICHIGAN COUNTY-PRAYER

Court says Jackson County Christian-only prayer is illegal

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Michigan county’s tradition of Christian-only prayers at its public meetings violates the U.S. Constitution by promoting one faith over others.

In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled in favor of a resident who was offended after he began attending Jackson County Board of Commissioners meetings in 2013 to discuss environmental issues. One commissioner called Peter Bormuth a “nitwit,” and his lawsuit was panned as an attack on Jesus Christ.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said prayer invocations at public meetings can be legal. But in Jackson County, the court noted that only commissioners offered a prayer, not audience members, and the prayer was always Christian, not from other faiths.

The court reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Marianne Battani in Detroit, who said Bormuth was being “hypersensitive.”

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL

Netanyahu praises Trump support for Jews and Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is “no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump.”

In a joint news conference at the White House, Netanyahu said that he’s known Trump, members of Trump’s team and his family for many years.

The president noted that his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and their three children are Jewish.

Netanyahu also dismissed Palestinian claims that Jews are foreigners who had no right to live in or form a modern state of Israel.

The prime minister said, “The Chinese are called Chinese because they come from China. The Japanese are called Japanese because they come from Japan. Well, Jews are called Jews because they come from Judea. This is our ancestral homeland.”

Netanyahu has recently approved construction of more than 6,000 new settler homes in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast War.

IMMIGRATION-COLORADO DEPORTATION

Woman goes to Denver church to avoid deportation

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation is taking refuge in a Denver church after U.S. immigration authorities denied her request to remain in the country.

Jeanette Vizguerra (vihz-GEHR’-uh) skipped her scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Wednesday in suburban Centennial. About 100 supporters demonstrated outside the building as her attorney, Hans Meyer, and a minister went inside. They were told that Vizguerra would not get another extension.

Meyer says the mother of four has been trying to get a visa granted to crime victims and the government has typically given extensions during that process.

But ICE says she is an “enforcement priority” because she has two misdemeanor convictions and a judge had issued a deportation order for her in 2011.

Vizguerra is seeking sanctuary inside the First Unitarian Church of Denver, where she vowed to remain with her children.

HATE GROUPS

SPLC says number of anti-Muslim hate groups on the rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the United States has nearly tripled since 2015, due in part to radical Islamic attacks and the incendiary rhetoric of last year’s presidential campaign.

This comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center’s new report released Wednesday. It says there were 917 hate groups last year, up from 892 in 2015 and 784 in 2014.

The largest jump came with anti-Muslim groups. The watchdog tracked only 34 in 2015, but the number jumped to 101 in 2016.

One of the biggest drops came in anti-government “Patriot” groups. There were 998 tracked in 2015, and only 623 last year.

Black separatist groups grew from 180 in 2015 to 193 last year, as did neo-Confederate groups, which rose from 35 to 43 groups.

MOSQUE-ANTI-MUSLIM FLIER

Police investigate anti-Muslim flier at Louisiana mosque

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana police are investigating an anti-Muslim flier pasted onto a sign in front of a mosque.

Bossier (BOH’-zhur) City spokesman Mark Natale (nah-TAH-lee) says the letter-sized flier reads “Imagine a Muslim-free America.” Natale says a second flier reading “What made America great: Blood and Soil” had also been stuck onto the brick sign.

He says both fliers carry the name American Vanguard, which identifies itself on its website as a white nationalist group.

Natale says identical fliers are available on the organization’s website.

KSLA-TV reports that the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking authorities to investigate the placement of the fliers as a hate crime.

ANTI-MUSLIM POSTER-RUTGERS

Rutgers condemns anti-Muslim poster found at cultural center

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University officials are condemning an anti-Muslim poster found hanging outside a cultural center on the New Jersey school’s campus in Piscataway.

The poster contained the words “Imagine a Muslim-Free America” and a silhouette image of the World Trade Center’s twin towers. It was discovered Monday night and reported to campus police, who turned it over to the county prosecutor.

The school, whose main campus is in New Brunswick, issued a statement condemning the poster, saying its content “violates the values and ideals for which Rutgers stands.”

University officials say campus police will increase security and patrols at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center. The center serves as a hub of Muslim and other minority student gatherings and as a prayer space on campus.

VATICAN-US PIPELINE

Pope Francis wades into US oil pipeline dispute

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has insisted that indigenous peoples must give prior consent for any economic activity on their ancestral lands — an indirect critique as the Donald Trump administration seeks to advance construction on a $3.8 billion oil pipeline over opposition from American Indians.

Francis met Wednesday with representatives of indigenous peoples attending a U.N. agricultural meeting in Rome. He said the key issue facing them is how to reconcile the right to development with protection of their cultures and territories.

He said “the right to prior and informed consent” should always prevail especially “when planning economic activities which may interfere with indigenous cultures and their ancestral relationship to the Earth.”

The Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes are suing to stop the Dakota Access pipeline project.

VATICAN-GUAM

Vatican sends conservative cardinal to Guam as investigator

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has sent a Rome-based cardinal who has clashed repeatedly with Pope Francis to the Pacific island of Guam to investigate an important case of sexual abuse.

The Pacific Daily News reports that Cardinal Raymond Burke is scheduled to interview a former altar boy who says he was sexually abused by Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

The 71-year-old Apuron is facing a Vatican trial over multiple allegations of sex abuse of altar boys in the 1970s. He has denied the charges, and has not been criminally charged.

Burke, a doctrinal conservative from the U.S., headed the Vatican’s high court until 2014, when Francis removed him and named him patron of the Knights of Malta religious order. Francis recently sidelined Burke from that position after a crisis in the order.

PEOPLE-LINDSAY LOHAN

Lindsay Lohan finds Islam beautiful, supports Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lindsay Lohan says she has been studying Islam and finds it “beautiful”

In a video interview last week with the Daily Mail, Lohan was asked if she could become a Muslim. She responded that “anything’s possible.”

The 30-year-old actress also said Americans need to come together in support of President Donald Trump. Lohan said, “You have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.” She said she thinks “it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

Lohan offered her support for Trump despite his comments in 2004 to Howard Stern, in which Trump said of Lohan: “She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

NETHERLANDS-PASTAFARIAN

Pastafarian colander pic strains legality for Dutch license

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has upheld a mayor’s refusal to issue a driver’s license to a man who submitted a photo of himself wearing a colander on his head.

According to a court statement Wednesday, the man wanted the photo on his license as an expression of his Pastafarian faith.

Pastafarians belong to the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a parody group that began in the U.S. in 2005 as a protest to religion encroaching into the nation’s public schools.

The mayor of the Dutch city of Eindhoven last year rejected the man’s request, in part because he ruled that the group couldn’t be considered a genuine religion. Religious headdresses are allowed on Dutch passport photos.

The court agreed, saying that Pastafarian faith “did not show sufficient seriousness to be considered a religion.”