Update on the latest religion news

Indiana House education committee backs school prayer bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Students’ right to pray aloud in Indiana schools would be reaffirmed under a measure a House education committee has approved.

Democratic state Rep. John Bartlett’s measure was approved Tuesday on a 10-2 vote.

Bartlett has said his measure would give students an opportunity to pray in school, but not require them to do so.

Supporters say the bill would send a powerful signal about students’ First Amendment right to express their religious views. They say lawsuit-averse administrators are too quick to object to public affirmations of faith.

But bill opponents question the need for the measure and worry that the prayers could offend some students or make them feel left out.

The measure also encourages high schools to offer classes on religions of the world and affirms students’ right to wear religious clothing or jewelry.

School district agrees to remove Ten Commandments monument

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district is agreeing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from outside a high school and pay $164,000 in legal fees to settle a federal lawsuit.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it received a signed settlement Thursday from the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says her group is glad the dispute is over, but she thinks it shouldn’t have been a fight at all.

The challenge to the 6-foot-high monument was filed by a student and her atheist mother in 2012.

The district’s lawyer isn’t commenting, and Superintendent John Pallone didn’t return messages. Pallone signed the settlement agreement last week.

The deal requires the monument to be removed within 30 days. Valley High School is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

South Dakota bill leaves evolution skepticism up to teachers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators are weighing whether to let teachers decide how much skepticism to work into lessons on contentious scientific topics such as evolution and climate change.

A House committee on Wednesday is set to consider the measure, which would give legal protection to teachers who want to discuss “in an objective scientific manner the strengths and weaknesses” of the subjects.

South Dakota is one of at least three states, along with Texas and Oklahoma, considering such a bill. Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee have enacted similar laws, according to Glenn Branch, deputy director of the California-based National Center for Science Education, which opposes the proposal.

Branch said there are concerns that such a bill would embolden some teachers to start presenting creationism in their classrooms.

Minnesota churches prepare to house immigrants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 15 congregations across Minnesota are preparing for people living in the U.S. illegally to live at their churches long term.

Minnesota Public Radio says the self-styled “sanctuary churches” have committed to helping such immigrants avoid being deported. The churches are relying on a federal policy not to make arrests in “sensitive” places unless absolutely necessary.

A religious network called ISAIAH is organizing the effort. It has also enlisted congregations to provide support to immigrants facing deportation.

The Rev. Eliot Howard committed his Linden Hills United Church of Christ in Minneapolis to being a refuge in November.

Howard said had heard stories from teachers in the congregation about Latino students fearing for their parents’ safety or afraid to go to school.

The congregation officially voted to become a sanctuary church earlier this month. Howard said the church will undergo some renovations to make it ready to house immigrants should the need arise.

Trump: Threats against Jewish centers ‘horrible and painful

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling recent threats against Jewish community centers “horrible and painful.”

Trump made the remarks Tuesday after touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture. He said the museum was a “meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all forms.”

Trump said the threats against Jewish Community Centers show that more must be done “to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

Earlier, the White House denounced “hatred and hate-motivated violence” without directly mentioning the recent threats against the centers or Jews.

On Monday, 11 Jewish community centers across the country received phoned-in bomb threats, according to the JCC Association of North America. Like three waves of similar calls in January, Monday’s threats proved to be hoaxes, the association said in a statement.

Spicer talks about anti-Muslim groups, terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer has responded to a question about anti-Muslim sentiment by reiterating President Donald Trump’s desire “to combat radical Islamic terrorism.”

Spicer was asked during a Tuesday press briefing about an increase in anti-Muslim groups and whether the president had been forceful in denouncing anti-Muslim sentiment.

Spicer responded by telling reporters that Trump “in terms of his desire to combat radical Islamic terrorism… understands that people who want to express a peaceful position have every right under our Constitution.”

But he adds that if people “seek to do our country, our people harm, he is going to fight it aggressively, whether it’s domestic acts that are going on here or attempts through people abroad to come into this country.”

He added that “there’s a big difference” between preventing attacks and “allowing people to express themselves in accordance with our First Amendment.”

New guidelines being prepared on transgender rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the Trump administration is working on a new set of guidelines on the use of school bathrooms, showers and locker rooms by transgender students.

White House spokesman Sean Spencer told reporters Tuesday that the Department of Justice will issue new directives on the issue soon.

The statement comes as LGBT advocates are sounding alarm that the new administration is planning to rescind an Obama-era directive allowing students to use school facilities that match their gender identity, not their gender at birth.

Spencer did not provide any details on the new guidelines, but said that President Donald Trump has long held that such matters should be left for states, not the federal government, to decide.

Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have again proposed legislation they argue will protect people who act on their religious beliefs, undaunted by Gov. Nathan Deal’s veto of a proposal last year.

Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican from Tyrone, has 18 co-sponsors in the chamber.

The proposal’s odds of becoming law aren’t yet clear. Republicans have tried since 2014 to pass bills granting various types of legal protection to religious people, with backing from conservative faith organizations.

The bill filed Tuesday quickly revived heated opposition from the state’s business community worried it will harm Georgia’s reputation and advocates who fear it will excuse discrimination against LGBT people.

Those groups also are pointing to Deal’s veto of the 2016 legislation. The Republican governor said then that the U.S. Constitution is the best protector of religious faith.

Lawmaker opposes court’s antidiscrimination rule

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana lawmaker wants the Legislature to tell the state Supreme Court to reject a proposed rule that would ban lawyers from discriminating against gay, lesbian and transgender people.

Republican Sen. David Howard of Park City is sponsoring a resolution that says the court’s adoption of the rule would violate the free-speech rights of lawyers. He was backed Tuesday by several pastors from across the state.

SK Rossi of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana says the resolution interferes with the court’s ability to set its own rules as a separate branch of government.

The court is considering the proposed rule drafted by the American Bar Association. The rule says it would be professional misconduct for a lawyer to harass or discriminate based on sexual orientation, race, sex, religion and other factors.

Giant cross at former Holy Land theme park is vandalized

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Vandals have defaced a giant cross overlooking a Connecticut city from the site of the former Holy Land theme park.

Several green pentagrams and a large letter T were spray-painted near the bottom of the 52-foot-tall cross in Waterbury during the past several days. The vandalism was visible from Interstate 84.

Mayor Neil M. O’Leary bought the 17-acre property atop Pine Hill with a partner in 2013. He calls the vandalism troubling.

The cross was placed on the site in 2013 and is illuminated at night by color-changing LED lights. It replaced a larger cross that stood on the site since 1956 as the centerpiece of the former biblical theme park.

Holy Land once attracted thousands of visitors a year. It closed in 1984.

Dozens of headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery in Missouri

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at a Jewish cemetery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the vandalism was reported early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about 8 miles from downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

According to its website, the cemetery opened in 1893.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (GREYE”-tihns) posted a statement on Facebook calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”

Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”

Pastor: Jesus statue vandalized twice at Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis pastor says a statue of Jesus has been vandalized twice this month outside his church.

Pastor Brad Flaskamp of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship says the first time it happened someone knocked the head off of the statue and left it nearby. The Indianapolis Star reports that after the second attack, the statue’s head was missing and likely stolen.

Flaskamp says the Jesus sculpture has stood at the church for about four years. A woman who gave it to the church made repairs after the head was removed around Feb. 10 and reattached the head Saturday before the latest vandalism happened.

Flaskamp says the congregation would like the head returned.

Indianapolis police Sgt. Kendale Adams says the department in investigating and the vandalism has been reported to the FBI.

Police say 2 arrested for vandalism at mosques in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police say two Fort Smith men have been arrested for vandalizing mosques in the Arkansas city.

Police on Tuesday said 19-year-old Craig Wigginton and 20-year-old Abraham Davis are being held on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and that more arrests are possible.

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs has said profanities, swastikas and phrases such as “Go Home” and “Go Back to Your Country” were painted on the Masjid Al Salam Mosque and the Fort Smith Islamic Center in October.

Jail records show the suspects are being held on $15,000 bond.

Mass funeral held for 20 Haitians who died in dismal prison

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian prosecutors have held a mass funeral for 20 inmates who died in Haiti’s largest prison.

Marie Lumane Laurore broke into piercing screams as she collapsed in a church pew before the coffin of her son, Eddy. The 30-year-old inmate fell ill with tuberculosis and severe anemia while he was jailed in Haiti’s filthy and overcrowded National Penitentiary on a rape charge.

“Jesus, give me back my son! He was my only boy,” she sobbed, banging her fists against a wooden pew in a Catholic church in Port-au-Prince.

Emotions that had been dammed up over their loved ones’ lengthy detentions broke in a crescendo of grief as a priest called out the names of the dead.

Shortages of food and medicine as well as diseases that flourish in packed Haitian lockups have led to an upsurge in malnutrition-related illnesses and other preventable diseases.

U.N. Special Representative Sandra Honore says 42 detainee deaths this year are linked to “the worsening of cruel, inhuman and degrading” conditions.