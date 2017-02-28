Update on the latest religion news

JEWISH CEMETERY-DAMAGE

Money being raised to restore vandalized Jewish cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives’ headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.

Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those “who desecrated this final resting place.”

The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

187-a-21-(Naomi Adler, CEO, Jewish federation of Greater Philadelphia, at news conference)-“replaced or repaired”-Jewish Federation CEO Naomi Adler says the damage done to Mount Carmel cemetery will be fixed. (27 Feb 2017)

186-a-16-(Reverend Nicole Diroff (DEER’-ahf), associate director, interfaith council of Greater Philadelphia, at news conference)-“not be deterred”-Reverend Nicole Diroff says that the interfaith community condemns the vandalism at Mount Carmel cemetery. (27 Feb 2017)

188-a-24-(Rabbi Jill Maderer, co-president board of Rabbis, Greater Philadelphia, at news conference)-“our diverse nation”-Rabbi Jill Maderer says that the desecration at Mount Carmel is an attack on all people, not just Jews. ((note length of cut)) (27 Feb 2017)

179-r-22-(Sound of a rabbi and volunteers reciting a peace chant, as people gather to help restore hundreds of vandalized Jewish gravesites at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia)–Sound of a rabbi and volunteers reciting a peace chant as people gather to help restore hundreds of vandalized Jewish gravesites at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. COURTESY: Bobby Allyn/WHYY ((mandatory on-air credit)) (27 Feb 2017)

178-r-09-(Sound of volunteers righting a headstone, among those knocked over and damaged at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia)–Sound of volunteers righting a headstone among those knocked over and damaged at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. COURTESY: Bobby Allyn/WHYY ((mandatory on-air credit)) (27 Feb 2017)

107-a-06-(Aaron Mallin, who found the damaged headstones, in interview)-“would do this”-Aaron Mallin says he saw around a hundred toppled and damaged headstones when he came to the cemetery to visit his father’s grave. COURTESY: WPVI TV ((mandatory on-air credit)) (27 Feb 2017)

106-a-06-(Aaron Mallin, who found the damaged headstones, in interview)-“are so many”-Aaron Mallin, who found the vandalized headstones, says he can’t understand why someone would do this. COURTESY: WPVI TV ((mandatory on-air credit)) (27 Feb 2017)

JEWISH CEMETERY-MUSLIMS

Muslim effort to aid Missouri, Philly cemeteries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Muslim crowdfunding effort to support a Jewish cemetery in Missouri has raised more than $136,000, and organizers say they will use some of the money for a Philadelphia cemetery where similar vandalism occurred.

The fundraising effort began last week after 154 headstones were tipped over at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. The money raised so far is nearly seven times more than the original $20,000 goal and will be used to help repair damage and upgrade security.

Also, organizers say some of the money will go to aid Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, where several hundred headstones were toppled over the weekend. The fundraising campaign is scheduled to continue another three weeks.

JEWISH CENTERS-THREATS

Jewish centers ‘back in business’ after threats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A security expert who helps Jewish institutions prepare for emergencies says “the Jewish community is back in business” after the latest wave of bomb threats.

Paul Goldenberg is director of the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit founded by several national Jewish groups to bolster security at Jewish institutions. He says Jewish Community Centers and other groups have extensive security protocols in place.

The JCC Association of North America says Jewish Community Centers and day schools in at least a dozen states received bomb threats Monday. No bombs were found.

It’s the fifth wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and Jewish institutions since January.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING

Dylann Roof’s jurors worship at church where he massacred 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The jurors who sentenced Dylann Roof to death for a racist church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, say they visited the house of worship for a Sunday service earlier this month.

In a newspaper opinion piece, the 18 jurors and alternates said Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning identified them only as “civil servants” at the Feb. 5 service. They signed the piece using only their first names.

They also went to the fellowship hall where Roof killed nine black worshippers at a June 2015 Bible study.

In a piece published Sunday in the Post and Courier of Charleston, Roof’s jurors said it was surreal yet also therapeutic to see children playing and church members socializing where they had seen only horror in photos and videos during the trial.

CHURCH VANDALIZED

Los Angeles area church graffiti investigated as hate crime

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating vandalism at a Los Angeles County church as a hate crime.

Surveillance video shows a masked man dressed in dark clothing spray-painting graffiti on the grounds of St. Christopher Catholic Church in West Covina.

Police Corporal Rudy Lopez says several statues, stained glass windows and sidewalks were defaced early Saturday. The graffiti included references to various Bible verses and the phrase “bow down to Jehovah.”

Lopez says detectives are seeking witnesses and reviewing security footage in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

HASIDIC VILLAGE

Insular Hasidic village seeks to expand, riling neighbors

KIRYAS JOEL, N.Y. (AP) — An insular Hasidic Jewish village in upstate New York wants to expand, raising tensions with neighbors who fear the village’s growth could overrun their slice of suburbia.

The 1.1-square mile village of Kiryas Joel (KEER’-yuhs JOHL) has almost 22,000 residents and has nearly doubled in size since 2000. Residents follow a tradition of having large families.

Surrounding communities fear an expansion of the village’s urban-style development could disrupt the hilly area 50 miles northwest of New York City.

An appeals court this month denied opponents’ request to place a stay on an annexation. That clears the way for rezoning in the coming months.

A parallel effort to create an expanded, new town still needs to be considered by county officials.

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL

Palestinian envoy warns against moving US embassy in Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Palestinian’s top envoy to the United States is warning that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could disrupt efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.

Maen Areikat says an “emotional decision” to shift the embassy’s location “is going to have very, very negative repercussions” and could seriously complicate and undermine any future efforts to resolve the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Areikat, chief of the PLO delegation in Washington, spoke Monday at a conference sponsored by J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group.

Conservative Republicans favor moving the embassy to Jerusalem and President Donald Trump endorsed the relocation during the presidential campaign.

Areikat says the Palestinians have made their position clear, directly and indirectly, to the Trump administration.

EGYPT-SINAI

IS militants in north Sinai showing their strength

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — In the past few days, Islamic State militants in Egypt’s volatile northern Sinai region have abducted four men accused of collaborating with the government. Two of the men have been found slain while the others remain missing.

Women are being threatened with punishment if they don’t wear the body-covering niqab, and the militants have set up checkpoints on roads near the Gaza Strip. Passengers are forced to recite from the Quran before being allowed to pass, according to area residents and tribal leaders.

The extremists have repeatedly targeted Christians, causing more than 100 Christian families to flee.

Islamic State militants in northern Sinai recently vowed in a video message to step up attacks on Egypt’s embattled Christian minority. A suicide bombing at a Cairo church in December killed nearly 30 people.

MICHIGAN COUNTY-PRAYER

Federal appeals court to consider Michigan county’s prayers

DETROIT (AP) — A full federal appeals court will consider whether a Michigan county’s tradition of Christian-only prayers at public meetings violates the U.S. Constitution.

The order on Monday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a ruling earlier this month by a three-judge panel of the court that said prayers by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners were unconstitutional. In that 2-1 decision, the court ruled in favor of a Jackson County resident who was offended after he began attending county commissioner meetings in 2013 to discuss environmental issues.

Peter Bormuth said he felt compelled to stand and participate in religion in order to speak to public officials.

The panel had overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the board.