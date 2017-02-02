Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US airlines renew campaign…

US airlines renew campaign to rein in Gulf carriers

By DAVID KOENIG February 2, 2017 6:44 pm < a min read
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Leaders of the three biggest U.S. airlines are seeking to meet with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to revive their stalled complaint that rivals from the Middle East are getting unfair government subsidies.

The issue took on new urgency last month when one of the fast-growing Middle Eastern carriers, Emirates, announced plans to begin a new route between Athens, Greece, and Newark, New Jersey, just outside New York City. Such flights would entirely bypass Emirates’ home nation, the United Arab Emirates.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that Emirates’ announcement — coming as the Obama administration was leaving and before the Trump administration was at full speed — “certainly looks like a shot across the bow.”

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US airlines renew campaign…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended