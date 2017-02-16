Sports Listen

US Secretary of State Tillerson meets with Russia’s Lavrov

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 8:20 am < a min read
BONN, Germany (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have met for the first time in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the two countries since President Donald Trump took office.

Lavrov was asked if Russia is concerned about turmoil in the Trump administration. He repeated Moscow’s standard line that Russia “does not interfere in the domestic matters of other countries.”

Tillerson did not speak at the meeting on the sidelines of a conference of foreign ministers of Group of 20 major powers in Bonn, Germany.

