Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US senators say Raul…

US senators say Raul Castro eager to maintain US relations

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 2:35 pm < a min read
Share

HAVANA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says Cuban President Raul Castro appears eager to maintain better relations with the United States and gave a group of U.S. congress members signed copies of a speech expressing his willingness to negotiate with President Donald Trump.

Leahy and four other congress members spoke Wednesday at the end of a three-day trip to Cuba. The group met with Castro Tuesday night.

The Vermont Democrat is a longtime advocate of better U.S. relations with Cuba. He says Castro expressed his desire to keep carrying out market-oriented internal reforms and improve ties with Washington.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US senators say Raul…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.