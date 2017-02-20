Sports Listen

US VP Pence talks of deepening ties to European Union

By KEN THOMAS February 20, 2017 4:12 am < a min read
BRUSSELS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says he’s looking forward to exploring ways to “deepen our relationship with the European Union and the European community” at the start of his meeting with the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Pence was opening a day of meetings on the EU and NATO with the EU’s Federica Mogherini (feh-deh-REE’-kah moh-gehr-EE’-nee) in Brussels.

Pence was facing deep skepticism among European leaders over the foreign policy direction of the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump was supportive of Great Britain’s vote to the exit the 28-nation EU bloc last year, known as Brexit. And he has suggested that the EU could soon fall apart.

Pence voiced the administration’s strong support for NATO over the weekend.

