Virginia governor says Trump will have to rescind travel ban

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe says President Donald Trump will have no choice but to rescind his travel ban affecting seven mainly Muslim countries because it’s hurting the U.S. economy and America’s standing in the world.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said after a visit to a northern Virginia mosque on Friday that two international business executives have already canceled trips to Virginia because of the ban, even though they’re not from the affected nations.

The governor told Muslims gathered to pray at the mosque that the ban is “unlawful, unconstitutional” and “morally repugnant.”

The ADAMS Center mosque is one of the largest in the United States, with 5,000 congregants. Its leader, Imam Mohamed Majid, spoke at an interfaith prayer service for Trump the day after the inauguration.

Advertisement

Majid told AP he believes in keeping an open dialogue.