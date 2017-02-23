Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia lawmaker leaves gun…

Virginia lawmaker leaves gun in General Assembly room

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 8:43 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator says she found a colleague’s loaded handgun unattended on a chair in a conference room in the General Assembly building.

State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2md6XkW ) she found the holstered gun on Monday. She says she showed the gun to members of a subcommittee, and a state trooper there returned the weapon to its owner, Republican State Sen. John Cosgrove Jr.

Cosgrove tells the Times-Dispatch that he had clipped the new holster next to his pants instead of his belt. He says he lost possession of the gun for about 20 minutes, and the weapon didn’t have a bullet in the chamber and the safety was on.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The Times-Dispatch reports that Cosgrove has long had a concealed-carry permit.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia lawmaker leaves gun…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.