Virginia seeking information on actions at Dulles

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Attorney General has filed a motion in federal court seeking details on what happened at Dulles International Airport when President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens from seven countries went into effect.

Mark Herring, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday that Virginia wants information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Herring cites reports that that attorneys were denied access to detained individuals in defiance of the court order over the weekend.

He says Virginia has been unable to get any information about compliance with a court order obtained late Saturday barring the removal of lawful permanent residents for seven days.

The motion comes a day after Herring filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order.