Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia seeking information on…

Virginia seeking information on actions at Dulles

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:12 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Attorney General has filed a motion in federal court seeking details on what happened at Dulles International Airport when President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens from seven countries went into effect.

Mark Herring, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday that Virginia wants information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Herring cites reports that that attorneys were denied access to detained individuals in defiance of the court order over the weekend.

He says Virginia has been unable to get any information about compliance with a court order obtained late Saturday barring the removal of lawful permanent residents for seven days.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The motion comes a day after Herring filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Virginia seeking information on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended