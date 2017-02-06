Sports Listen

Voters head to polls in some parts of Virginia

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:38 pm < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in some parts of Virginia are headed to the polls for a handful of special elections.

Two special elections are scheduled for Tuesday. Three candidates are vying for a vacant state House seat in the Richmond area, and three people are running for mayor of Fairfax City.

The House seat is vacant because former Del. Jennifer McClellan recently won a seat in the Senate. Former Mayor R. Scott Silverthorne resigned last year after he was arrested for what police said was an attempt to trade drugs for sex in a sting operation.

